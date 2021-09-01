Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Face Of Kashmiri Separatist Politics, Dies At 92

Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani has died at the age of 92. The hardliner Islamist leader had resigned from politics and Hurriyat last year.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers," former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti has tweeted.