Mob Attacks Woman Over Witchcraft Rumour, Husband Dies While Saving Her

A tragic incident of mob violence driven by deep-seated superstition has resulted in the death of a man in Gadivakda village, located in the Vijaynagar taluka of Sabarkantha district. The fatal confrontation occurred after rumours spread throughout the village branding a local resident, Kamlaben, as a witch (dayan).

One man died and two others were left injured in Gujarat's Gadivakda village of the Sabarkantha district as he tried to save his wife from a mob attack.

The fatal confrontation occurred after rumours spread throughout the village branding a local resident, Kamlaben, as a witch (dayan).

According to police officials, the incident happened when an aggressive crowd of villagers gathered and ordered Manubhai Ramjibhai Damor and his wife to pack up their belongings and leave the village permanently.

The situation quickly escalated as the mob advanced toward the house to physically assault Kamlaben, throwing stones at the property and creating panic. Seeing the imminent danger to her life, Manubhai and his children stepped forward to shield her from the attackers.

During the confrontation, the villagers attacked the family with sharp weapons, inflicting severe blows on those attempting to intervene.

Manubhai sustained fatal head injuries during the confrontation, while two other members of his family were also left wounded. The severely injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Khedbrahma Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Nai said that a police case has been registered against 12 villagers linked to the murder. The suspects booked by the police include eight men and four women who were allegedly part of the mob.

Local police teams have initiated further investigations into the matter and are conducting operations to track down and apprehend the accused individuals.