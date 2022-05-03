Raj Thackeray Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 14-Year-Old Case

In 2008, Raj Thackeray was booked for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. (File)

A court in western Maharashtra's Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

In 2008, Mr Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

While issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district asked Mumbai police commissioner to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

The judge issued the warrant against Mr Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively as they failed to produce themselves before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor, Jyoti Patil.

She said the court has asked police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court.

In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Mr Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs.

A local MNS functionary claimed there was a government rule which states that political cases prior to 2012 should be withdrawn. However, this case is being raked up as Mr Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques, he added.

