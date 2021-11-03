MLA's Defection To Trinamool Won't Harm Us: Tripura BJP's Vice-President

MLA Ashish Das had his head tonsured after quitting BJP (File)

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das's defection to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will have no impact on the party, the state BJP Vice-President Rajib Bhattacharjee said today.

"The speaker has served him notice under the provisions of the anti-defection law. He has been asked to clear his version. As far as the party is concerned, his defection will lead to no harm for us," Mr Bhattacharjee told news agency ANI, adding, "The way this government is carrying forward with the motto of development, the people's mandate will be with us."

"Ashish Das does not have the capability to win a seat on his own. He won the seat in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

"He will get a befitting reply from rebel MLAs when bypolls will be held after his defection to the TMC. At that time, his real capabilities will be revealed," Mr Bhattacharjee further said.

On October 31, Ashish Das joined the TMC in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. After resigning from the BJP on October 5, Mr Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata.