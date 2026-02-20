Will Respond "Decisively" If Subjected To Military Aggression: Iran To UN

Iran told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday that Tehran will consider bases, facilities and assets of the "hostile force" in the region as legitimate targets if it faces military aggression.

US President Donald Trump's rhetoric towards Iran "signals a real risk of military aggression," Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations said in the letter, adding Iran did not want a war.

Iran will respond "decisively" if subjected to military aggression, the letter said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)