MK Stalin's Photo With Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Sparks DMK-BJP Face-Off

As DMK leader and Tamil Nadu MK Stalin joined Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in the 'voter Adhikar yatra' on Wednesday to protest against the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, this stirred up a series of reactions not just among the netizens but also drew sharp commentary from parties.

BJP took a swipe at the photo-op of three leaders and termed it "hopeless out-of-sync dynasts".

The verbal exchange between the BJP and DMK erupted after MK Stalin shared his photo with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, soon after landing in Bihar and wrote, "The land of Lalu Prasad greets me with fire in its eyes, the soil heavy with every stolen vote."

This was seconded by DMK MP Kanimozhi, who also participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra and called it a "march to defend democracy, protect the Constitution."

Kanimozhi, sharing the photo of the trio, called them 'the future of India'.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Together we rise, together we resist. The INDIA alliance joins hands in Bihar to voice out against the BJP's tyranny and to safeguard democracy."

"A government born out of questionable voting is not the people's government. This is a march to defend democracy, protect the Constitution, and uphold the people's mandate. UNITED, we raise our voice for INDIA's democracy," she further said.

BJP was quick to taunt the trio over the same photo-op, as K Annamalai tagged the same image saying, "Could you show me a picture of 3 hopeless out-of-sync dynasts? ChatGPT: Here we go!"

Further slamming Stalin's Bihar visit, the BJP raked up DMK leaders' disparaging remarks on Bihari residents, made in the past, and said, "His visit to Bihar is nothing but a political charade, an effort to whitewash the deep-seated disdain his party has shown towards Biharis."

"From calling them 'less intelligent' to blaming them for job losses, DMK's history is stained with disrespect. Now, as he stands beside Rahul Gandhi, will the people of Bihar overlook these insults?" the BJP said in the X post.

