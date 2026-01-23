MK Stalin Attacks PM Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Visit, Moves Against G RAM G

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday moved a resolution against the G-RAM-G jobs guarantee scheme passed by the BJP-led federal government and demanded the restoration of its predecessor, the Congress-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, reading out the resolution in the Assembly, also demanded the scheme's earlier financial architecture be brought back, i.e., the G-RAM-G scheme will operate under a funding structure that requires most states to pay 40 per cent of wages.

Opposition-ruled states, however, have argued this cripples the critical social welfare scheme since most of them the financial resources to take on an estimated Rs 56 crore wage bill.

The timing of Tamil Nadu's resolution is significant. It was tabled this morning hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the southern state to jumpstart his party's campaign – the BJP is allied with the DMK's arch-rival, the AIADMK – for the April Assembly election.

Tamil Nadu becomes the third opposition-ruled state to move an anti-G-RAM-G resolution after Punjab (on December 30) and Telangana (on January 2). Karnataka, ruled by the DMK's ally, the Congress, is expected to do so later this month after chaos in its Assembly this week.

Punjab and Telangana criticised the new scheme as an attack on the country's federal structure and the rights of rural workers, and flagged the dilution of employment guarantees relative to MNREGA, the added financial burden, and potential harm to women and vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, ahead of the PM's visit Stalin also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led centre, accusing it of having betrayed the state, including by delaying the release of funds for schools and colleges and trying to reduce its voice in the national political landscape via delimitation.

Stalin also criticised the Prime Minister for "the tyranny of Governors", referring to the long-running squabble between his administration and the BJP-appointed Governor, RN Ravi, a squabble that exploded, again, this week after the latter walked out of the opening session of the Assembly – for the third year in a row – complaining about an "insult" to the national anthem.

In a long post on X Stalin said, "Prime Minister Modi, who frequently visits Tamil Nadu only when election season arrives... when will the Rs 3,458 crore education fund be released? When will the assurance that Tamil Nadu's constituencies will not be reduced in delimitation come from your lips? When will the tyranny of the Governor, who acts like a BJP agent, come to an end?"