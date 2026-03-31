MK Stalin, EPS And Vijay: Tamil Nadu's Chief Ministerial Faces And Their Seats

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, a four-cornered contest is shaping up across the state. Five constituencies, in particular, have come into the spotlight as key chief ministerial battlegrounds, drawing attention to both the candidates and the pressing local issues.

Kolathur, Chennai

Incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur. Located in the north-western part of Chennai, Kolathur is a well-connected residential area with prominent fish and vegetable markets.

The constituency has been a high-profile seat since 2011, when Stalin first contested it from here, and it gained further prominence in 2021, when he became chief minister.

Since then, several development projects have been implemented, with frequent visits by the chief minister.

However, concerns remain. Waterlogging during the monsoon continues to affect low-lying areas.

"Every monsoon, we face severe waterlogging. We need a permanent solution," said a resident.

Despite this, many residents acknowledge the development work carried out in the constituency.

With relatively lesser-known candidates from rival parties, Stalin is seen as the frontrunner, although the entry of TVK could influence vote shares.

Edappadi, Salem

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his home turf, Edappadi.

A dominant political figure in the region, Palaniswami has won this constituency multiple times since 1989.

His strong local connect is reflected in his very identity as "Edappadi" Palaniswami.

Residents credit him for improving infrastructure, including roads and street lighting.

"The constituency developed significantly, especially during his tenure as chief minister," said a local resident.

With strong community backing and past electoral success, the seat is widely seen as favourable for him, despite a challenge from DMK candidate C Kasi.

Perambur, Chennai

Perambur is emerging as one of the most closely watched constituencies, with actor-turned-politician Vijay making his electoral debut from the seat.

A working-class-dominated area in North Chennai, Perambur has historically been considered a left stronghold. The DMK won the seat comfortably in 2021.

However, this time the contest has intensified. TVK believes fielding Vijay in Chennai could create a ripple effect across the city.

Key issues in the constituency include civic infrastructure and the long-standing demand to relocate the Kodungaiyur dump yard.

"Shifting the dump yard is a major demand," said residents.

"The focus should be on theft and women's safety. Many remote areas are prone to antisocial activities. They should ensure safety for the public," said a woman resident.

"Traffic congestion due to ongoing metro rail work, poor road conditions, encroachments, and inadequate stormwater drainage are also major concerns," another resident said.

Housing and patta issues in several localities continue to trouble residents. With multiple factors at play, Perambur is set for a high-stakes contest between DMK and TVK.

Trichy East, Tiruchirappalli

Trichy East is another key battleground, where Vijay is also contesting.

Traditionally a DMK stronghold, the constituency is currently represented by Inigo S Irudayaraj, who won by a significant margin in 2021.

The presence of senior leaders like KN Nehru strengthens the DMK's organisational machinery in the region.

Minority votes are expected to play a crucial role, making this a closely fought contest.

Key local issues include traffic management, road infrastructure, and urban civic concerns.

Karaikudi, Sivagangai

Karaikudi has been a Congress stronghold in recent years, with victories in both assembly and parliamentary elections. The entry of NTK coordinator Seeman has turned this into a high-profile contest.

While Seeman is banking on his regional roots, Congress continues to rely on its established voter base. Other parties, including TVK and AMMK, are also in the fray.

The constituency has a diverse social composition, with communities like Mukkulathor, Devendrakula Vellalars, Mutharaiyar, and Chettiars playing a key role.