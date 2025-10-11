'Miyas' Will Be Largest Community In Assam In Next Census: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that 'Miya-Muslims' (Bengali-speaking Muslims) will emerge as the largest community in the state in the next census.

The BJP-led government, said the Chief Minister, is working to protect "our people" and two important legislations will be placed in the Assembly in this regard in the next session.

"When the next census is completed and the results come, take it from me that Miya-Muslims will be 38 per cent of the population in the state. And they will be the largest community. This is the reality of Assam now," the Chief Minister told reporters at Dibrugarh.

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.

In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

Sarma maintained that the "situation would not have come to such a pass if the work being done in the last five years had been initiated 30 years ago".

Sarma said that steps were being taken to "protect our people and chart a secure future".

"In the next Assembly session, two very important legislations will be placed. I won't say much about those now, but these will be to safeguard our 'jati, mati, bheti' (community, land, home)," he added.

The Chief Minister maintained that "We have to keep the Miyas under pressure, and if that can be done for a sustained period, the situation will improve".

The Chief Minister had earlier claimed that the indigenous communities of the state are facing 'invasion' from people of 'one religion', who are allegedly encroaching on land in different parts to alter the demography of those areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state last month, had also claimed that Assam was facing a demographic challenge due to Congress's backing of infiltrators for votes and settling them illegally.