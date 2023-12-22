Top Exec's Handwritten Resignation Letter On Ruled Sheet Goes Viral

The letter was shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on its website.

A two-para handwritten resignation letter by the top executive of a company listed on the share market has gone viral on the internet. Rinku Patel, who was the Chief Financial Officer at paint manufacturer Mitshi India, had submitted his letter to his managing director on December 15.

The letter was written on a ruled sheet, which seemed like a page from a child's notebook - a transition from the A4 size plain paper generally used for official purposes. Also, a handwritten letter was a surprise in the age of emails.

"With the respect, I hereby inform you that I will be resigning from the job of CFO with immediate effect due to my personal reasons. It was great pleasure and excellent experience working for you organization," read the letter.

The letter was shared by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on its website on Thursday along with an intimidation from the Rs 19-crore company.

"Rinku Niket Patel resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons," Mitshi India Ltd said in its intimation. It said it is in the process of appointing a new CFO and will inform the stock exchanges once the position is filled up.