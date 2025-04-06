Employee's Abrupt 7-Word Resignation Letter Scribbled On Paper Goes Viral: ''I Quit"

When switching companies or quitting a job, one of the initial tasks is to submit a formal resignation letter to the current employer. Typically, these letters express gratitude to supervisors and colleagues for their support and guidance during the employee's tenure. They often include promises to stay in touch and sometimes even extend an invitation for future collaborations. While many keep their resignation letters concise, it's uncommon to encounter one that's remarkably brief.

Recently, an employee opted for a more direct and unconventional approach. His resignation letter consisted of just seven words: "Charity accounting isn't for me. I quit." This blunt statement was devoid of pleasantries, justifications, or expressions of gratitude.

The unconventional resignation note gained traction on Reddit, where a user claiming to be a colleague shared a photo of the note left behind on the new hire's desk. "Our newest employee was MIA, then we found this on his desk," the caption of the post read,

See the Reddit post here:

The Reddit post sparked a lively discussion, with users sharing their own stories of abrupt exits and workplace drama. While some people found the short resignation letter "honest", others saw it as "rude", "abrupt", or "unprofessional."

One user wrote, "I did this at Best buy because the management was crap. A month of not showing up for shifts and they called me to work additional shifts. Management so good they didn't even notice. Kicking myself for not just showing up to clock in and then out."

Another commented, "One place I worked at, they told us an employee went missing. They were asking us if we knew anything. Turns out he just dipped. He knew early on the company was a*s."

A third wrote, "I quit by Post-It once. HR and my boss had already ghosted the job. The intranet was down. I left a note and did a round of goodbyes with the four people in the office."

A fourth added, "I was once working for an unbearable manager and company. i wrote "you are unbearable and have driven me from this job. I'll be glad to never see you again." taped it to her desk and squealed my car out of there."