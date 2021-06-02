'Missing' Posters Of Navjot Singh Sidhu On Amritsar Roads Again After 10 Years

Navjot Singh Sidhu, wife have been accused of doing nothing to develop the constituency (File)

Posters proclaiming that MLA Navjot Sidhu has gone "missing" have been plastered overnight across walls in Amritsar East assembly constituency. The posters put up by a non-governmental organisation "Dhan Dhan Baba Deep Singh Ji" read: "Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is missing".

The posters announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who traces the legislator and brings him to the constituency.

NGO representative Anil Kumar Vishist Bunty alleged that Mr Sidhu had been inaccessible to the residents of the Amritsar East assembly constituency.

He also alleged a lack of development in the area and claimed that heaps of garbage and stranded water on the roads could be seen across this assembly segment.

Even his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is not accessible, he further alleged.

Mr Bunty accused the Navjot Singh and his wife of doing nothing for the development of the constituency.

It is not the first time that "Sidhu Missing" posters have surfaced in Amritsar.

They were earlier seen ten years ago when he was a BJP MP.

At that time, posters were put up by the Congress Municipal Councillor Raman Bakshi who is presently the senior Deputy Mayor of Amritsar Municipal Corporation.