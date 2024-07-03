Missing Man's Body Found In UP, Deep Cuts On Neck, Private Parts: Cops

Police have lodged a case of murder regarding the matter (Representational)

Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a man missing for three days from a village in the Mahoba district.

According to the police, the man appeared to have been murdered by an axe.

Shivpal Singh, Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Srinagar police station in the Mahoba district, said that on the information of the villagers, the body of Jaipal Singh (50), a mason missing for three days, was recovered on Wednesday near the Bhandara village.

He said that there were deep cuts apparently caused by an axe on the neck and private parts of the deceased.

Police have lodged a case of murder regarding the matter and started investigations.

