Couple, Returning Home, Drowns While Crossing Check Dam In UP: Police

A married couple drowned while crossing a check dam when they were returning to their home from work in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night near Nirahua village in Tindwari area and information about the incident was received on Thursday, they said.

Rajaram (50) and his wife Rajabai (48) drowned in the check dam while crossing the water to return to their village, Tindwara Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh Rawat said.

According to Mr Rawat, the water was particularly deep leading to the couple's death.

Their bodies were retrieved from the water and sent for post-mortem examination on Thursday, he said.

Revenue officials have been notified to facilitate financial assistance from the disaster relief fund for the affected family, he added.

Village Head Shivnayan Singh said the couple came from an extremely impoverished background.

"The husband and wife were returning home after working at the village cow shed. Due to heavy rainfall, the check dam was severely inundated and they drowned while attempting to cross it," Mr Singh added.

