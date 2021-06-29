UP Man's Body Found On Girlfriend's Terrace, Say Cops; Probe On: Report

Man's body was found with injury marks on the terrace of his girlfriend's house in UP (Representational)

A man's body was found with injury marks on his neck on the terrace of his girlfriend's house, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

"During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the man, Kartik Soni, had an argument with his girlfriend's father over their relationship," Superintendent of Police Abhinandan told news agency Press Trust of India.

The 25-year-old was reportedly strangled and his body allegedly dumped on the terrace of the house in Ambedkar Nagar locality in UP's Banda district, police told Press Trust of India.

The body was sent for a forensic test and a probe in the matter was on, they added.

More details awaited.



