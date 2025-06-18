"Threatened To Kill...": UP Man Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Boy, Say Cops

A 5-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a shopkeeper in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the man was arrested.

The incident occurred on June 13 when the child went to the shop to purchase goods. The man allegedly lured the boy inside with the promise of sweets, a police official said.

"The shopkeeper forced himself unnaturally on the boy and also threatened to kill him if he informed anyone about the incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

Later, the boy's father lodged a complaint at the local police station, and the shopkeeper, Kaushal Tiwari, was arrested on Tuesday, the officer said.

He added that the shopkeeper was booked under relevant provisions of the BNS Act as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tiwari was produced in a local court, which sent him to jail, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)