Plea Against Justice DY Chandrachud, India's Next Chief Justice, Dismissed

Justice DY Chandrachud is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the Supreme Court said.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12:45 pm today itself," the Chief Justice of India had said.

Justice DY Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)