Minor Rape Victim Asks Supreme Court To Cancel Asaram's Bail

A minor rape victim has approached the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of Asaram's bail. Rape convict Asaram Bapu was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court in October, followed by the Gujarat High Court in November, on medical grounds.

The victim's lawyer, Aljo Joseph, argued that the self-styled godman Asaram has been travelling across the country and is not seriously ill, therefore, his bail should be cancelled.

Lawyer's Argument

The lawyer told the Supreme Court that in August, the High Court constituted a medical board, which in its report, stated that Asaram was stable and did not require hospitalisation.

Joseph also argued that Asaram, who got bail on medical grounds, has been travelling to Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, and Indore, among other places.

Asaram even travelled from Rishikesh to Maharashtra, the lawyer added.

He has never received long-term treatment at a hospital, Joseph said, adding, Asaram's is undergoing ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur and is not suffering from any ailment.

Bail By Rajasthan And Gujarat High Court

On October 29, the Rajasthan High Court granted six months' bail to Asaram, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, on medical grounds.

Asaram's counsel Devdutt Kamat argued that he has been suffering from prolonged illness and that proper treatment is not possible in jail. Therefore, granting him bail without custody would help facilitate his medical treatment.

A week later, on November 6, the Gujarat High Court also granted bail to Asaram. His counsel submitted the Rajasthan High Court's order before the bench and called for consideration.

Asaram, 86, suffers from heart-related condition and has the right to medical treatment, his counsel argued.

The Gujarat Court decided to follow the Rajasthan Court and approve the bail request.

Case Against Asaram

Asaram has been in jail since August 2013 over allegations of raping a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur. The girl from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh had said in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram on the night of August 15, 2013. He was taken to Jodhpur Central jail the same month from where he filed several bail petitions.

Two months later, Asaram and his son, Narayan Sai, were charged for the alleged rape of two sisters at their ashram in Gujarat's Surat.

A Jodhpur court, on April 25, 2018, sentenced Asaram to life in prison.

His accomplices Sharad and Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the court in the same case for their roles.

He was also convicted in a 2002 rape case and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

After nearly 12 years in prison, he was first granted interim bail on medical grounds on January 7, 2025, which was then extended in July and August.

The bench had rejected his plea for extension of interim bail on August 27, after which he surrendered on August 30.