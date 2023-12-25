Minor Girl Consumes Insecticide After Being Raped In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The condition of the minor remains critical.

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, a minor girl consumed insecticide after being allegedly raped by a youth.

According to Damoh Police station Mahila in charge Garima Mishra, on Sunday night, when the minor's parents had gone to attend an event and she was alone at her home, a youth from the village entered the house and raped her. After the incident, the minor drank insecticide kept in the house.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, people nearby took notice and informed her parents. The victim's family took the girl to Damoh District Hospital where the girl informed the police that she had been raped. The medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped, after which Police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

The youth accused in this incident is currently missing.

The condition of the minor remains critical.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)