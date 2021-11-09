Ministers Don't Know Hindi: Mizoram Wants Top State Official Replaced

Zoramthnaga reminded Amit Shah that he has been a "faithful partner of the NDA

The state ministers don't understand Hindi and some of them don't even know English, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga said in his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to modify the centre's order and replace the state chief secretary who does not have a working knowledge of the Mizo language.

The Chief Minister has requested that Additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga be named the new chief secretary in place of Renu Sharma.

"After the retirement of my Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaugo of Gujarat Cadre, I requested my present Additional Chief Secretary JC Ramthanga (Manipur Cadre) to be the next Chief Secretary. However, the Home Ministry has posted Mrs Renu Sharma as the new Chief Secretary," the Chief Minister has said in the letter dated October 29, a copy of which is available with NDTV.

Renu Sharma, an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch, was appointed by the Centre on October 28 to take charge from November 1 as Chief secretary of Mizoram.

The same day, the Mizoram government also ordered JC Ramthanga to take charge as chief secretary from November 1, thus Mizoram now has two Chief secretaries.

"The Mizo people by and large, do not understand Hindi, and none of my Cabinet Ministers understand Hindi, some of them even have problems with the English language. With such a background, a Chief Secretary without the knowledge of a working standard Mizo language will never be an effective and efficient Chief Secretary," the Chief Minister said in his letter.

"Due to this fact, the Government of India never posted a Chief Secretary who does not know the working standard of Mizo language since the creation of the state of Mizoram. Whether it is the UPA Government or the NDA Government at the Centre, this has been a practice since the creation of Mizoram State. It is a well-known fact that in other States of India, a Chief Secretary, who does not know even the basic working language of the the respective state is never posted at all," the Chief Minister added.

He then reminds Mr Shah that he has been a "faithful partner of the NDA from the beginning" and hopes that his request would be looked into.

"I am the only one among Northeast States, who has been a faithful partner of NDA from the beginning upto this time. I, therefore, believe that I deserve a special favour and consideration for this faithful friendship with NDA...Considering all these facts and circumstances, the proposal of Chief Secretary, which was given even to my predecessor Congress Chief Minister, if it is denied to me, the Congress party and all other Opposition Parties will make a mockery of me for faithfully serving the partnership of NDA. I, therefore earnestly request you to modify the order and kindly accept my proposal," Mr Zoramthanga said.