Minister Red Flags DK Shivakumar's Parking Fee Proposal For Bengaluru Residents

Congress minister Ramalinga Reddy has flagged concerns over his own government's proposed parking policy in Bengaluru, particularly the plan to impose an annual roadside parking fee.

In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Reddy said regulating illegal and long-term roadside parking was necessary to address the city's growing traffic and parking problems. However, he cautioned that the proposed annual charges could put an additional financial burden on middle-class and ordinary families.

Bengaluru residents seeking to park vehicles on public roads outside their homes may have to pay an annual residential parking fee of up to Rs 25,000, depending on the vehicle type, under the draft GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026.

The draft rules propose an annual residential parking permit fee of Rs 15,000 for hatchbacks, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for sports utility vehicles.

Reddy pointed out that many residents of older buildings and residential areas do not have adequate parking facilities within their premises. While some residents with independent houses and larger plots may be able to park their vehicles inside their properties, several middle-class families living in apartments and older neighbourhoods have limited parking space, the minister has pointed out.

He said such families are already managing expenses related to home and vehicle loans, children's education, healthcare and daily necessities. Imposing an additional annual parking fee of up to Rs 25,000 could therefore add significantly to their financial burden, Reddy has said.

While Reddy welcomed measures to curb illegal and prolonged roadside parking, he has suggested that exemptions could be considered for regular vehicle users who do not have parking facilities within their buildings.

Reddy has urged the government to reconsider the proposed annual parking fee and hold consultations with Bengaluru MLAs, resident associations, organisations and concerned officials before taking a final decision.