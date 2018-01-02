Militant Leader Gets Into Assam's Citizen Registry But Not MPs: 10 Facts

Assam is the only Indian state to make a National Register of Citizens or NRC.

Guwahati/New Delhi: Assam's massive exercise to weed out illegal immigrants has thrown up than one kerfuffle. Among those included in the list of 1.9 crore legal Indians out of 3.29 crore applicants in the first draft of the National Register of Citizens or NRC is the self-styled commander-in-chief of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) militant group Paresh Baruah - one of India's most-wanted. Among those not in the list are two parliamentarians. Radheshyam Biswas, a lawmaker from Karimganj and Badruddin Ajmal from Dhubri are members of the Lok Sabha from opposition AIUDF party but have not made the first cut.