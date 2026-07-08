Metro Depot, Police Stations: Delhi Clears Key Projects After Years Of Delay

A Delhi Metro depot, four new police stations, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, new university campuses and several civic infrastructure projects are set to move forward after long-pending land-related hurdles were cleared, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the pending land allotments were cleared after a review by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who directed departments to improve coordination in resolving cases that had remained stuck for years. Officials said the move has paved the way for a series of public infrastructure and welfare projects across the capital.

The clearances cover projects linked to public transport, policing, healthcare, education, water supply and waste management. Officials said many of these projects had remained pending due to delays in land allotments and coordination among multiple government agencies.

Metro, Water Projects Get Major Boost

Among the biggest clearances is 20 hectares of land at Sanoth for a Delhi Metro depot, along with 16 hectares at Narela for a Metro casting yard, paving the way for future Metro expansion works.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has also received land for sewage treatment plants and sewage pumping stations at eight locations. In addition, 151 borewell clearances have been issued to strengthen the water supply, while land has also been allotted for a sewage treatment plant at Jaunti and an underground water storage tank at Sangam Vihar.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also been allotted 24 sites for Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations to strengthen the city's waste collection network.

New Police Stations, Forensic Lab In Pipeline

The land clearances will also allow the construction of four new police stations at Dilkusha Bagh, Sagarpur, Suyurpur and Kishangarh.

A Forensic Science Laboratory is planned in Narela, while land has also been allotted for Intelligence Bureau stations at Dheerpur and Tahirpur.

Officials said land has also been earmarked for judicial staff housing in Rohini and Shahdara.

Ayushman Centres, Atal Canteens To Expand

Healthcare and community infrastructure are also among the beneficiaries of the latest clearances.

Officials said 112 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, while five NOCs have been granted for Atal Canteens.

Community halls have also been approved for Sub-Registrar offices in Dwarka Sector-19 and Manglapuri.

Universities, Schools Receive Land

The education sector has also received a push, with land allotted to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Technological University (DTU) and the Central Sanskrit University at the Education Hub in Narela.

Additional land has also been allotted for a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jwalapuri, besides government schools in Shalimar Bagh and Karawal Nagar.

Waste Management Infrastructure To Expand

On the environment front, 8.5 hectares at Holambi Kalan have been allotted for an E-Waste Eco Management Park.

At Ghazipur, 10 acres have been handed over to the MCD, with another 10.4 acres allotted for the expansion of waste-to-energy and bio-methanisation facilities.

Projects Stuck For Years Set To Move Ahead

Officials said the latest clearances followed efforts to resolve long-pending coordination issues related to land allotments, enabling several public infrastructure projects that had been awaiting approvals to move ahead.

The projects span multiple sectors, from Metro infrastructure and policing to healthcare, higher education, water supply and waste management and are expected to accelerate the rollout of key public facilities across Delhi in the coming months.