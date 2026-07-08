Delhi Rain: Schoolgirls Hold On To Transformer Fence To Cross Waterlogged Road In Swaroop Nagar

With school bags on their shoulders, a group of schoolgirls cautiously make way past a waterlogged road in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, holding on to the metal fence surrounding an electrical transformer for support. The disturbing visuals, captured after heavy rain lashed the national capital, have gone viral on social media, once again drawing attention to Delhi's recurring monsoon infrastructure issues.

The nearly minute-long video shows the girls avoiding the flooded stretch by walking along the narrow edge of the road, using the transformer enclosure to steady themselves as they carefully move past accumulated rainwater. The clip has triggered concern online, with many questioning the safety of children forced to navigate such conditions on their way to and from school.

Children Forced To Negotiate Waterlogged Stretch

Residents said waterlogging is a recurring problem in the locality whenever the city receives heavy rain. With rainwater accumulating on the road, pedestrians often struggle to cross the stretch, while schoolchildren, senior citizens and two-wheeler riders are among those most affected.

The incident comes amid another spell of monsoon showers in the national capital. Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls and disruption to daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days, warning that low-lying areas could continue to witness water accumulation after intense spells.

Waterlogging was also reported from several parts of the city following the downpour, slowing traffic on key roads as civic agencies worked to clear accumulated rainwater.

PWD, MCD Teams Reach Spot

Soon after the issue came to light, teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reached the site and began repair work.

Officials said the damaged stretch has already been approved for reconstruction. According to them, the tender for rebuilding the road has been awarded, and full-scale reconstruction will be taken up after the monsoon season. Until then, temporary repairs are being carried out to improve safety and restore smooth movement for commuters.

Questions Over Monsoon Preparedness

The viral visuals have once again put the spotlight on civic infrastructure in parts of Delhi that continue to witness severe waterlogging despite annual pre-monsoon preparations.

While civic agencies have undertaken desilting drives and other flood-mitigation measures ahead of the rainy season, residents of Swaroop Nagar said the locality continues to face flooding whenever it rains heavily, making everyday commuting a challenge.

Officials say the damaged stretch will be rebuilt after the monsoon. Until then, the images from Swaroop Nagar have once again raised uncomfortable questions about pedestrian safety and whether Delhi's monsoon preparedness is reaching the neighbourhoods that need it the most.