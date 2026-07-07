AIIMS Delhi Fills Over 80% Of Faculty Posts In Major Recruitment Drive

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has completed one of its largest faculty recruitment drives in recent years, filling more than 80 per cent of advertised posts across over 50 medical and allied specialties-a move that comes months after Parliament flagged serious staff shortages at the institute.

The results show 214 candidates selected against 265 advertised posts at the main campus, and 155 against 199 posts at the AIIMS-Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) campus in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. More than 3,200 candidates had applied for these positions, spanning appointments from Assistant Professor to Professor.

Why The Drive Was Needed

The recruitment follows a written reply by Health Minister JP Nadda in the Lok Sabha on March 27, disclosing that 446 of 1,306 sanctioned faculty posts and 2,542 of 13,911 non-faculty posts at AIIMS Delhi were lying vacant.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare had separately warned that the shortfall was hurting service delivery and overburdening existing staff, recommending a time-bound drive to fill at least 85% of sanctioned faculty posts.

With the new appointments, patients awaiting consultations, surgeries, and specialised treatment are expected to benefit, while the added faculty should also ease pressure on existing doctors and expand teaching and research capacity across departments.

Anaesthesia, Obstetrics Lead The Numbers

Results in a few departments remain pending due to ongoing court cases. Once declared, Anaesthesia, which advertised 39 posts, the highest of any department, could turn out to have the most appointments overall. For now, Obstetrics and Gynaecology recorded the largest intake in this round, with 20 faculty positions filled.

How The Process Worked

The six-month-long recruitment exercise used blockchain-enabled digital technology to secure the process and ensure transparency, AIIMS officials said.

Candidates' assessment scores were digitally locked using one-time password authentication, and the final merit list was generated by software applying predefined algorithms, with no manual intervention except to resolve ties. Officials said this automation also allowed for quicker declaration of results.

Calling it one of the institute's biggest faculty recruitment exercises in recent years, officials said the newly selected faculty, ranging from assistant professors to professors, would strengthen patient care, medical education, research, and innovation across a wide range of specialties, while reflecting AIIMS's push to modernise institutional governance.