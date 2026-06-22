NEET UG 2026 Rank vs College: Check Which Course You Can Get At Your AIR

After the NEET UG 2026 results are declared, the main concern for most medical aspirants is which college or course they can secure based on their All India Rank (AIR). The rank obtained in NEET plays a key role in determining admission chances for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied medical programmes during counselling.

However, final seat allotment depends on multiple factors such as AIR, category, state quota, availability of seats, and the counselling round in which the candidate participates. Since competition is very high, even a small difference in marks can lead to a significant change in rank and college options.

Expected college options based on NEET UG 2026 AIR

Candidates with AIR 1 to 100 are usually in a strong position to secure seats in top medical institutes in the country, including premier colleges like AIIMS New Delhi and other leading government medical colleges.

Those ranked between 100 to 5,000 generally have good chances of getting admission into reputed government medical colleges, including central and top state institutions, depending on counselling trends.

For ranks between 5,000 to 20,000, students may still get government MBBS seats, especially under state quota or reservation categories, though options vary widely from state to state.

Candidates in the 20,000 to 50,000 range may have limited chances in government colleges but can explore MBBS seats in some states along with private medical colleges, depending on seat availability and counselling rounds.

For those with an AIR above 50,000, admission opportunities are more likely in private medical colleges, BDS, AYUSH courses like BAMS and BHMS, or other allied healthcare programmes.

Role of AIR in admission

Since MBBS seats in government colleges are highly limited, the competition is intense. A better rank improves the chances of getting a preferred college, while state quota and reservation policies can also significantly influence admission outcomes.

Courses through NEET UG

Apart from MBBS, NEET UG scores are also used for admission into courses such as BDS, AYUSH programmes (BAMS, BHMS, etc.), and other undergraduate medical and health science courses offered by participating institutions.

These predictions are only indicative, and the final admission depends on official cut-offs, counselling rounds, choice filling, and seat availability. Aspirants are advised to carefully plan their preferences and stay updated with official counselling notifications before making decisions.