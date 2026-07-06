Delhi Government Sets July-End Deadline For Child Protection Committees In Every School

The Delhi government has directed schools across the capital to constitute a Child Protection Committee by the end of July as the city steps up implementation of child safety measures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The decision was taken on Monday after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the implementation of Child Protection Month. Officials were also directed to make the child safety measures introduced during the campaign a permanent feature across schools and institutions instead of limiting them to a month-long exercise.

What Will Change In Delhi Schools?

Officials said that the Child Protection Committees have already been constituted in Delhi government schools. The remaining government-aided, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board and private schools have now been directed to set up these committees by the end of July, covering all 5,633 schools in the capital.

Schools have also been asked to implement student safety checklists based on the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the POCSO Act.

The review called for completion of POCSO training for teachers, staff and master trainers, operationalisation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling POCSO cases, submission of compliance certificates on student safety checklists, continuation of self-defence training and strengthened safety measures for children with special needs.

Inspection teams comprising parents, school heads, officials from the Education Department, the Women and Child Development Department and Delhi Police will carry out safety audits across schools.

Counsellors In Every School, Police To Step Up Safety Measures

Around 1,000 Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGCs) are currently conducting awareness sessions in Delhi government schools on safe and unsafe touch, gender sensitisation and personal boundaries. Officials have now been directed to ensure such counsellors are available in every school across Delhi.

Delhi Police has also been asked to strengthen child safety measures for schoolchildren, missing and homeless children, children living in JJ clusters, those visiting parks, sports complexes and Bal Bhawan, as well as children staying in orphanages and child care institutions.

Police will continue awareness programmes on the POCSO Act, cyber safety, bullying, substance abuse and school safety guidelines. An Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been designated as the nodal officer for child protection initiatives in every district, while officials have been asked to ensure prompt action in all POCSO cases through better coordination among departments.

Awareness Drive For Parents And Children

The Women and Child Development Department will expand awareness campaigns on the POCSO Act through Anganwadi-cum-Palna centres, child care institutions, mobile awareness vans and printed material. The campaign will target children attending Anganwadi and Palna centres, parents, children in Child Care Institutions and local communities.

Schools have also been asked to organise awareness drives through parent-teacher meetings (PTMs), audio-visual campaigns and printed material during Child Protection Month.

The review further directed that first-time juvenile offenders should be provided counselling and rehabilitation, wherever applicable, to support their reintegration into society.

Delhi declared July as Child Protection Month last month, with the Education Department, Delhi Police and the Women and Child Development Department tasked with strengthening child safety systems through awareness campaigns, school inspections, POCSO compliance and coordinated enforcement across the capital.