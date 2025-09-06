Merger Talks Gain Pace As NDPP Urges Neiphiu Rio To Return To "Political Home"

As the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) possibly inch closer to a merger, the latter's chief Apong Pongener has offered to resign to make way for Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to take over the party's top post.

Addressing the press, NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said the Central Executive Council (CEC) reiterated its February 12 resolution urging former members to rejoin the party to strengthen NPF. He said the CEC made a "very formal and special appeal" to Mr Rio to return to the party where his political career began in the early 1970s, when it was called the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In a statement issued by NDPP's media and communication committee, the party clarified that no decision has been taken yet, and dismissed reports suggesting that the merger under the NPF's 'cock' symbol had already been finalised. "As a registered and recognised political party under the Election Commission of India, the NDPP is guided by its constitution and democratic principles. The matter will be taken forward only after proper discussions within the party framework," the statement said.

It added that since the proposal was submitted only recently, a meeting of the central executive board (CEB) will be convened soon to discuss it in accordance with the party's constitution. Urging the public and media to avoid speculation, the party stated, "Till such time an official decision of the NDPP is issued, all speculations and doubts be kindly laid to rest."

Mr Rio, along with party colleague K Therie, had left the Congress in 2002 to form the NPF, then known as Nagaland People's Front. When the party broke ties with the BJP ahead of the 2018 Nagaland state polls, Mr Rio broke away to form the NDPP.

The NDPP's 32-member strength in the 60-member House will take the NPP's two-member tally to 34, should the two parties merge. Despite having considerably higher strength in the Assembly, party insiders say the NDPP is looking at merging into the NPF as the latter is a legacy party and resonates with the Naga identity. Further, the NPF also has MLAs in the Naga-dominated areas of neighbouring Manipur.

In June this year, all seven Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Nagaland joined the NDPP. The NCP's Nagaland unit had chosen to remain with the Ajit Pawar-led faction after a split within the party.

Apart from 25 NDPP, 7 NCP and 12 BJP MLAs, the state assembly has five NPP legislators, two members each of the LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front and RPI (Athawale), a JD(U) MLA and four Independents.