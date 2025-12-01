Advertisement

Nagaland Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released, Check Here

Nagaland Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, while Class 11 exams will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Nagaland Board Exams: Class 12 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet

Nagaland Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) (Class 10), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) (Class 12) board and Class 11 promotion examination date sheet for the 2026 year.

The Class 11 and 12 board exams will begin on February 12, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations will start on February 13. The Class 12 exams will conclude on March 9 and the Class 10 exams will end on February 26. Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, while Class 11 exams will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Students can check and download the examination date sheet under the "News and Updates" section on the official website of the board - nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Class 10 Board Examination Date Sheet:

 Nagaland Class 11 Promotional Exam Date Sheet 2026:

