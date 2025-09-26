5-Year-Old Boy Beheaded In Front Of Mother In Madhya Pradesh, Killer Lynched

A five-year-old boy, Vikas, was beheaded in front of his mother by a man believed to be mentally unstable in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused Mahesh (25) arrived on a bike and entered the home of resident Kalu Singh. The family had never seen him before. Without a word, Mahesh suddenly picked up a sharp spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked the boy, severing the child's neck from his torso. The attacker then struck his shoulder, leaving the boy's body mutilated.

The child's mother, who tried desperately to save him, was left injured and in a state of deep shock, her cries echoing through the village. Neighbours rushed in, and in a wave of fury, villagers caught hold of the accused. He was beaten severely before the police arrived.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi, who called the crime "extremely heartbreaking", confirmed that the accused died on the way to the hospital after being thrashed by the mob. "The real cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Initial investigations suggest he was mentally unstable," Mr Awasthi said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and a judicial inquiry has been initiated into his death.

Investigations revealed that Mahesh was a resident of Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district. His family told police he had been mentally unstable and missing from home for the past three to four days. Just an hour before the gruesome killing, he had allegedly tried to steal goods from a shop nearby.