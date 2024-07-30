Mentally Challenged Woman Raped On Hospital Campus In Madhya Pradesh, 1 Arrested

The activists took the woman to the police station. (Representational)

A 24-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped on the campus of a government medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, police said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on the campus of NSCB Medical College and Hospital, Garha police station in-charge Nilesh Dohare said.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by activists of Moksha Sanstha, a social organisation, he said.

The woman was staying in a shelter home at the medical college and hospital for the last one-and-a-half-month, Ashish Thakur, founder of Moksha Sanstha, told reporters.

Activists found out about the assault and rushed to the spot in the early hours of the day and took the woman to the police station, he said.

