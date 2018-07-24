Mehul Choksi Moves To Antigua, Gets Local Passport, Say Officials

PNB scam: Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are wanted by probe agencies

Diamond trader Mehul Choksi, wanted for a Rs 11,000 crore bank fraud along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has moved to Antigua and got a local passport, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting sources. The two men and their families skipped the country earlier this year.

Last month, Centre's probe agency Enforcement Directorate told a Mumbai court that both should be declared as "fugitive economic offenders" and their assets worth Rs. 3,500 crores confiscated.

Mehul Choksi has refused to return to India, saying he would be killed by mobs if he was brought back.

His appeal for a cancellation of the non-bailable warrants against him, read: "There have been various cases of mob lynching in India... Even the applicant faces a similar threat as there are several persons who have grievances and anger against him (Mehul Choksi)."

The application said Mehul Choksi is concerned that his former employees and debtors may harm him, and he would not be safe in jail from other inmates either.