Mehbooba Mufti Takes A Jibe At Air India's 'Jai Hind' Order

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday took a jibe at the new directive of Air India, which has asked its all-cabin and cockpit crew to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement made on board and "with much fervour".

"Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn't even spared the skies," she tweeted.

An official advisory by issued by Air India on Monday, read, "With immediate effect, all are required to announce "Jai Hind" at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervour."

The national carrier, which has around 3,500 cabin crew and over 1,200 cockpit crew, passed the directive days after Ashwani Lohani took charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India once again.

Mr Lohani had issued the same directive during his previous tenure as Air India chief earlier in 2016 as well.

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Mr Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.

"The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a ''namaskaar'' as was the tradition. A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing, he had instructed the crew.