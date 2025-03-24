Mehbooba Mufti Hosts Iftaar Party For Omar Abdullah, Other J&K Leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday, attended an Iftaar party hosted by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu.

The event saw participation of several political leaders which include Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee's (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra, senior party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others.

According to insiders, the event was purely social and carried no political undertones.

"It was just a goodwill gesture, not linked to any political discussions," a source privy to the gathering said.

Sources said Mehbooba Mufti extended an invitation to the Chief Minister and the veteran NC leader, which they readily accepted.

Both leaders were present at the gathering, marking a moment of political cordiality despite their parties' historical rivalry.

The presence of the two senior NC leaders at an event hosted by the PDP Chief has sparked curiosity in political circles, given the longstanding competition between the two parties in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

However, those close to the attendees emphasised that the gathering was simply an occasion to observe the spirit of Ramzan.

Such interactions, though uncommon, underline the cultural and social traditions of Kashmir, where political adversaries occasionally set aside differences to come together on religious and social occasions.

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims in Ramzan at the time of adhan (call to prayer).

Preparations for iftar commence hours before, in homes and at roadside stalls. Iftar begins by eating dates or drinking water, but this is only the opening of a rich meal. The spread of 'iftar' can be grand, with both vegetarian to non-vegetarian dishes and a variety of juices and sherbets. Iftar usually is a heavy meal and is followed by a second, lighter dinner eaten before the night (isha) prayers and the taraweeh prayers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)