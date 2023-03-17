Meghalaya To Get Electric Trains For First Time

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India (Representational)

In an endeavour for complete electrification, Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved another milestone by commissioning Dudhnai - Mendipathar (22.823 Track Kilometre) single line section and Abhayapuri - Pancharatna (34.59 Track Kilometre) double line section on March 15.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the electrification works in these sections. It is a step ahead of Indian Railways strive towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

Mendipathar is the only railway station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya which will increase the average speed.

More passenger and freight-carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight-carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly, said Railways statement.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve. This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save the time of the trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange, the statement added.

