Meghalaya Government Challenges Honeymoon Murder Accused's Bail In Court

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday had filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya against a lower court's order last week, granting bail Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused of her husband while they were on their honeymoon in the state last year.

The High Court has issued a notice to the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. The matter will come up for hearing on May 12.

On April 27, the order to grant bail was passed by Additional DC (Judicial) DR Kharbteng, who allow SonamRaghuvanshi's bail application filed on the ground that she was not informed about the grounds of arrest.

According to sources, the government's petition says the contention is factually incorrect and is also controverted by the contemporaneous documents in respect of the matter, which highlights that the accused was made aware of the grounds of arrest.

The government has further argued that after filing of the chargesheet and framing of charges in the matter, it is evident that the accused is aware about the facts of the matter, including the grounds of arrest.

The government has further argued that the lower court, in passing the impugned order, failed to appreciate that the chargesheet in the matter was filed on September 5 last year, and subsequently a supplementary chargesheet was filed on February 10.

Charges were framed in the matter on October 28.