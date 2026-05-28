Meghalaya Reviewing Civil Code Impact After Assam Passes Bill

The political discourse surrounding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has gained momentum in Meghalaya after the Assam Assembly cleared the UCC Bill, prompting renewed discussions over its possible implications for tribal states in the Northeast.

Reacting to the developments, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government is carefully assessing the legal framework and practical implications of the legislation before taking any definitive position.

Addressing reporters, Sangma remarked that earlier debates around the UCC were largely driven by assumptions because the exact provisions of the proposed law were not publicly clear. He noted that the phrase “Uniform Civil Code” itself had generated widespread concern and multiple interpretations across communities.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Meghalaya's primary concern has always been the protection of tribal customs, indigenous laws, and the matrilineal social structure that forms a key part of the state's identity.

He reiterated that his government had initially opposed the idea of implementing a UCC in Meghalaya due to fears that a uniform legal framework could interfere with traditional tribal practices and customary laws followed by indigenous communities.

However, Sangma stated that a closer review of the laws enacted or proposed in states such as Assam and Uttarakhand indicates that tribal communities and their customary systems have largely been kept outside the ambit of the legislation.

According to him, these exemptions have offered a degree of reassurance to the Meghalaya government, as the available provisions appear to recognize and safeguard tribal rights.

Despite this, the Chief Minister made it clear that Meghalaya would continue to thoroughly examine every aspect of the law from constitutional, political, and social perspectives before arriving at any conclusion.

Sangma stressed that the government's foremost responsibility is to ensure that no policy or legislation undermines the state's tribal identity, customary practices, or traditional matrilineal system.

He added that protecting the interests of indigenous communities will remain the government's top priority while studying the broader implications of the UCC debate in the region.