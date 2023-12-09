Who Gets What: Telangana Cabinet Portfolios Announced. Details Here

Revanth Reddy took oath as Telangana Chief Minister on December 7 (File)

The portfolios of ministers in the new Congress government in Telangana were announced today with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy keeping Municipal Administration, General Administration, Law and Order, and all other unallocated portfolios.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was allocated the key portfolios of Finance and Planning, and Energy.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy was given charge of Irrigation and CAD, Food and Civil Supplies, while Damodar Rajanarasimha is now the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, and Science and Technology.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will handle Roads and Buildings and Cinematography.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been allotted Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is in charge of Revenue and Housing, and Information and Public Relations. Ponnam Prabhakar was given charge of Transport, BC Welfare, while Konda Surekha was allocated Environment and Forests, and Endowment.

D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, is the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply) and Women and Child Welfare.

Tummala Nageshwara Rao will look after Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, and Handlooms and Textiles, while Jupally Krishna Rao was given charge of Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture, and Archaeology.

The Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, assumed office on December 7.

