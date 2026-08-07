Meet Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, India's First Woman 'Top Gun'

Bhawana Kanth Joins IAF's Elite 1% Club As First Woman To Graduate From 'Top Gun' School: All About Her

Bhawana Kanth Becomes Only Woman To Ever Enter IAF's Elite ‘Top Gun' Club: Who Is She?

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Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman to graduate from the Indian Air Force's (IAF) elite Fighter Combat Leader course after completing 20 weeks of advanced combat flying training. The highly selective programme prepares pilots for complex combat operations, placing Kanth among a handful of officers to qualify from the prestigious "Top Gun" school.

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The 33-year-old earlier made history when she became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in India's Republic Day parade in 2021. Kanth's latest achievement marks the culmination of an eight-year-long journey.

A look at life of Bhawana Kanth:

Born in Darbhanga, Bihar, Bhawana Kanth grew up to become one of India's first women fighter pilots.

In 2016, she was among the first three women commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force, with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh being the other two. This move opened the fighter cockpit to women for the first time in India's aviation history.

"For me, it was a childhood dream. Once I got the opportunity, I didn't take a second to grab it and here I am... I don't think it's time now. I think it was time forever, the fact that the decision has come now doesn't make it the time now," she said in an interview at the time.

Kanth joined the fighter squadron in November 2017 and completed her first solo flight on the MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. She later transitioned to Sukhoi-30MKI, one of the IAF's most advanced fighter aircraft. In 2021, she became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day flypast and parade.

In 2020, she was also conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of women's day by the President of India. On social media, Kanth keeps a relatively low profile and has around 11,000 followers on Instagram and a private account. Her bio reflects her interests beyond aviation, with mentions of food, fitness and fun.

In 2024, Kanth was part of a tri-service delegation of women officers from India visiting the World Defence Show in Riyadh. As a guest speaker there, she emphasised the importance of expanding opportunities for women in the defence forces, including leadership and command roles.

She has now graduated IAF's most demanding training courses at the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE) in Gwalior.

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Only about one in 100 IAF pilots are selected for the five-month programme, which trains them in advanced combat tactics, weapons handling and aerial manoeuvres for frontline operations, according to reports.