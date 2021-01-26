India's First Woman Fighter Pilot Participates In Republic Day Fly-Past

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth was the first woman selected for the IAF fighter stream in 2016.

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, the first woman in India to qualify for combat mission in a fighter jet, today became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the Republic Day fly-past.

Bhawana Kanth joined the Indian Air Force fighter squadron in 2017 and flew her first solo flight on an MiG-21 Bison in March 2018. She is currently posted at a fighter base in the western sector.

Along with Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi, Flight Lt Kanth was the first woman selected for the IAF fighter stream in 2016.

Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma led the contingent of the Indian Air Force, which featured 96 airmen and four officers. Air warriors were seen in a 12 by 8 formation.

The Air Force tableau with the theme "Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory" showcased scale models of the Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter, Su-30 MK-I aircraft and the Rohini radar.

Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar led the Air Force Band, which played the tune ''Sound Barrier Quick March''. The band comprises of three Drum Majors and 72 musicians.

