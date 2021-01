Latest News LIVE: There will be fewer soldiers in the Army, Navy contingents at today's parade (File)

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day today with a shortened programme at Rajpath in Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic. The programme will begin at 9 am and conclude after the traditional fly past 11.25 am.

Apart from a reduced list of events, the parade will also have a shorter route, no chief guest, fewer spectators, no children under 15 in the annual parade, and fewer soldiers in the Army and Navy contingents.

Here are the Latest News LIVE Updates: