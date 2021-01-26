Google Celebrates 72nd Republic Day With 'Unity' Doodle By Mumbai Artist

The artwork reflects a range of vibrant cultures that are inherent and distinct to India

Google is celebrating India's 72nd Republic Day with a doodle illustration by Mumbai-based artist Onkar Fondekar.

The doodle honors the day 72 years ago when the Indian Constitution came into effect and India officially transitioned into a sovereign republic.

The doodle showcases the diversity that is India and shows people in their regional outfits in the foreground. The traditional outfits, however, do not take away the progress that India has made in all these years and that is exhibitted by a man clicking a selfie on his phone dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire.

The artwork also includes a cricketer, a film director, a sitar player, a Bharatnatyam dancer. Musical instruments such as the dholak and the sitar are just a few examples of the country's rich heritage. And at the centre of it all is a majestic elephant with a mahout on him.

The doodle also focuses on the distinctive architectural styles of the country.

Speaking about his artwork, Onkar Fondekar said, "I felt fortunate and happy that I got the opportunity to portray India on a global platform like Google Doodle. At the same time, I knew there were so many things, so much diversity and such a wide canvas I could illustrate."

"I drew inspiration from the people of India - the culture, traditions, history, and architecture," he said, adding that "unity" is what he hopes people take away from the doodle.

India will see a scaled-down Republic Day parade at Rajpath due to coronavirus. The parade will have a shorter route, fewer spectators, no children below the age of 15 years, and fewer soldiers in the contingents.