Meet Isha Arora, Polling Agent In UP's Saharanpur Who Went Viral

A video of a dedicated polling agent from Saharanpur has taken social media by storm. Polling agent Isha Arora, tasked with overseeing the voting process in the Gangoh assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha elections in Saharanpur, has become the highlight of the polling booth for her diligence. The video has turned Ms Arora into a viral sensation.

Ms Arora told ANI News, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth…I'll say that people should be punctual and they are, otherwise conducting such big elections wouldn't have been possible. I didn't get time to watch it (comments) in the video. It's election time and it was my duty to come on time hence I was busy. It goes viral due to my punctuality and devotion."

A user shared her video with the caption, “This madam has become a star in today's elections. Saharanpur's polling officer Isha Arora becomes the centre of attraction during voting!!”

Reflecting on the attention the video received, Ms Arora said, "I'll say that people should be punctual and they are, otherwise conducting such big elections wouldn't have been possible. I didn't get time to watch it (comments) on the video. It's election time and it was my duty to come on time, hence I was busy. It went viral due to my punctuality and devotion."

#WATCH | Saharanpur, UP: Polling Agent Isha Arora says, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."



All about Isha Arora

Isha Arora is an employee at the State Bank of India.

She supervised the polling process in Madari hamlet, a subdivision of the Gangoh assembly constituency, part of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat.

Ms Arora has served electoral duty two times before.

She is a passionate advocate of punctuality.

Ms Arora became an overnight sensation after a video showing her dedicated approach to polling duties went viral on social media.