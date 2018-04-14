Medical Test Of Unnao Rape Survivor Conducted

Earlier the survivor, along with her mother and uncle, were brought to the state capital under tight security as they feared for their lives. The test was carried out at the Lohia hospital there.
The survivor later told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Friday saying that the guilty will be brought to book was very reassuring and that she now hoped that justice will be done in her case.
She also said that the arrest of Sengar, the legislator from Bangarmau, was also a positive development. She also thanked the media and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking up her cause that was, so far, a "lonely and losing battle".
The survivor's uncle however accused the Unnao administration of conniving to save the legislator.
Meanwhile, the survivor was later taken to the CBI's zonal office in Lucknow where a detailed statement from her is likely to be recorded.
Informed sources said that a medical examination of the accused legislator was carried out sometime on Thursday night.
Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly beaten up in custody by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and his aides, following which he died.