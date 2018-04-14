BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar Sent To 7 Days' CBI Custody In Unnao Rape Case Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the CBI on Friday

BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a teenager last year Lucknow: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP lawmaker arrested on rape charges only after the high court's stinging indictment of the state police, was today ordered to spend the next seven days in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI.



The lawmaker was arrested last evening by the CBI on a charge of raping a 16-year-old girl from Unnao, about 60 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. The BJP lawmaker has been charged under the stringent sexual offences law to protect children and the penal code.



In court on Friday, the judges noted how the police had not acted on a rape complaint of the 16-year-old girl but rushed to register false cases against her family, and how her father was thrashed "by the brother and goons of Kuldeep Singh" before being arrested "on a petty offence".



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had agreed to transfer the case to the CBI this week in face of mounting pressure to crack down on the powerful Unnao lawmaker. A special team that the government had set up to probe the case was disbanded and the state police refused to arrest the lawmaker, because the case was going to be probed by the CBI.



All this week, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has strutted around denying the accusation, disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media in the Unnao rape case. During that time, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the girl's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but who died last week in custody.



On Wednesday night, Sengar made a dramatic appearance outside the house of the police chief in Lucknow, in a convoy of 20 vehicles. "I have come here because TV channels were saying I will surrender," he appeared to taunt reporters, insisting that he was neither a fugitive nor a rapist.



