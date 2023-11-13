Medical College Student, 20, Dies By Suicide In Mangaluru

The student ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building. (Representational)

A 20-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in the city died by suicide on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty, 20, city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters Mangaluru.

The student ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building at around 3 am, he said.

Police have a recovered a note from her hostel room, which said "she was frustrated with her life." A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on, the commissioner said.

