Watch: "Small Party Beat World's Biggest," Says AAP's Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha said the BJP had pulled out all stops to beat Arvind Kejriwal but couldn't.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said the unmitigated might of the BJP - with its slew of Chief Ministers and investigative agencies - had been defeated by the relatively young outfit led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the city's high-stakes municipal elections.

"Today, a small party, a poor, honest and educated party, has defeated the world's biggest party. This was a straight fight between the BJP and the AAP," Mr Chadha told reporters outside the party office.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "The BJP brought in over seven Chief Ministers, over 17 Chief Minister, over 100 MPs, the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax Department, even made a jailed conman [Sukesh Chandrashekar] a star campaigner."

"They wanted to stop Arvind Kejriwal at all costs. But people of Delhi gave the keys to the government to him. And today they also gave him the keys to the municipal corporation," Mr Chadha said.

The Aam Aadmi Party scored a historic win in the closely watched elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ousting the BJP after a 15-year run.

In an election that turned out to be closer than expected, the AAP managed a prestige victory; and the BJP did not lose as badly as was predicted. The Congress barely managed to hold on to some relevance.