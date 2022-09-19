'Arrogant Thinking, Irresponsible Attitude': Mayawati Slams BJP

The government should not show a malicious attitude against the opposition, said Mayawati (File)

After the BJP branded the opposition in Uttar Pradesh as "jobless", Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, saying that the BJP showed a malicious attitude against the opposition.

"Before the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, BJP's claim that the opposition is unemployed here, exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude. The thinking of the government should be to prove honesty and loyalty towards public interest and public welfare, not to show a malicious attitude against the opposition," Mayawati said on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with many party legislators and leaders, led the march from their party office to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the Samajwadi Party is now jobless in the state.

"If the UP government was concerned and serious about the proper development and public interest of the state, then this anti-opposition statement would not have come," Mayawati further said.

The BSP chief also said that BJP should talk about tremendous inflation, poverty, unemployment, potholed roads, poor education, health, and law and order.

Talking about the protest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that following law and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi leaders

"There is no harm if any party asks questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from SP leaders," he said.

Hitting back at the protest, Mr Maurya said that the march is not for the benefit of the common people.

"SP's protest is not related to the benefit of the common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. Such protests will only create problems for people," Mr Maurya said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)