<i>'Masterji Ka Beta'</i>, Farmer, Poet: Villagers, Relatives On Next Chief Justice

'Masterji ka beta', a farmer and a poet - that's how Justice Surya Kant, who was appointed the next Chief Justice of India on Thursday, is remembered in the village of Petwar in Haryana, where he was born, by villagers and his family members.

Justice Surya Kant will be sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, and the first from Haryana, on November 24.

In Petwar, Justice Surya Kant's elder brother, Rishi Kant, said their father was a Sanskrit teacher in undivided Punjab. Justice Surya Kant, the youngest of four brothers, was a bright student from the beginning and was not into sports. Rishi Kant recalled. "I saw both a farmer and a labourer in Surya Kant. He still asks about the people in the village," he said.

Rishi Kant said Justice Surya Kant is also a poet and, when he was in college, one of his poems, 'Mendh par mitti chadha do', became very popular.

"He attended the village school until high school. I am proud that my brother holds such a high position, and everyone hopes that he will work to provide justice to every common man, just like he started a legal aid scheme for Army personnel," the brother said.

Justice Surya Kant's sister-in-law, Rajbala, said he was ten years old when she got married and he stayed with her most of the time. She recounted that it was her job to feed him, get him ready and send him to school.

Rajbala also recalled how Surya Kant used to call her 'Godara Sahab' and still does from time to time. At the time, Mani Ram Godara was the Home Minister of Haryana and the young boy used to call her that because he used to consider her the home minister of the house.

The people of Petwar village are also celebrating. "Justice Surya Kant has greatly elevated the village's reputation. Our 'masterji ka beta' holding such a high position has inspired young people in the village," said a villager.