Mumbai Airport Chaos After Servers Crash, Check-Ins Hit, Long Queues

One of 2 terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 mostly deals with international flights but is also used for domestic routes

Mumbai Airport Chaos After Servers Crash, Check-Ins Hit, Long Queues
Mumbai:

A computer system crash at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport has led to long queues as check-ins are now being done in the manual mode, potentially upsetting the flight takeoff schedule. One of two terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 mostly deals with international flights but is also for domestic routes.

The airport operator cited "on-going development in the city" as the reason behind the disruption. It issued a statement requesting passengers to "allocate additional time" for check-in and to "connect with their respective airlines" due to the "temporary network interruption".

"Our teams are present on ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," read the statement by Mumbai International Airport Limited.

"Passengers are forced to wait for baggage drop since close to an hour," reported Mirror Now just before 6 pm. The airport in Mumbai is India's second busiest after the one in Delhi. 

A number of Twitter users shared photos of the crowds.

Air India replied to one of them, saying. "Our team is working diligently to minimize the inconvenience."

One one of the Twitter users sharing details said the system crashed just when she had placed her bag on the check-in counter.

More details are awaited.

Featured Video Of The Day

South Korean YouTuber Harassed In Mumbai While Livestreaming, 2 Arrested

Also Read

.